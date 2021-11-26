Tube strike: First multi-line action since 2018 begins
- Published
London Underground drivers from five Tube lines have gone on strike in a dispute over changes to drivers' rotas.
Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) staff on the Jubilee, Victoria, Piccadilly, Central and Northern lines started a 24-hour walkout at 04:30 GMT.
The union claims the new rotas will wreck members' work-life balance, but transport bosses have called the strike "unnecessary action".
Transport for London (TfL) has warned there will be "severe disruption".
Live updates: Driver walkout hits five Tube lines
Little or no service is expected on some parts of the Underground, while other parts of the network will be busier than usual.
The action will also affect the reintroduction of the Night Tube, which had been due to start running again at 01:00 on Saturday for the first time since March last year.
It is the first time a strike has taken place on more than one Tube line since October 2018.
Further walkouts are planned for different days until 18 December.