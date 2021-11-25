Flamur Beqiri: CCTV shows man shot dead in front of family
A masked gunman was captured on CCTV shooting dead a man in front of his screaming wife as she shielded their two-year-old, a court has heard.
Anis Hemissi allegedly killed Flamur Beqiri outside his Battersea home on Christmas Eve 2019 as part of violent rivalry between two Swedish gangs.
The jury saw footage of Mr Beqiri and his wife approaching their front gate holding hands with their son.
Gunfire is visible on the film as Mr Beqiri is shot in the back of the head.
Mr Beqiri's wife Debora Krasniqi can be heard screaming as she takes her son away as the shots ring out, then returns to her husband and picks up the boy in her arms after the gunman runs away. A final puff of dust is seen as another bullet hits the house.
Mr Hemissi, said to have been dressed in dark clothing and a latex mask, allegedly made his getaway on foot before cycling along the Thames path to a nearby flat.
The jury at Southwark Crown Court earlier watched CCTV footage apparently showing Mr Hemissi reconnoitring the area.
Clips appeared to show him wearing different masks on two successive days.
The prosecution claims that Mr Beqiri, a Swedish-Albanian national, was killed as part of escalating violence between two Scandinavian organised crime groups.
Mr Hemissi, a Swedish-Tunisian national, allegedly posed as a street cleaner for about four hours near Mr Beqiri's home until he was challenged by a neighbour.
Jeremy Lyons, who lives nearby, said his suspicions were aroused as he walked his dog. He was heard on the footage, taken on a wall-mounted security camera on Mr Beqiri's house, asking who the litter-picker worked for before telling him to leave the area.
The following day the same man was captured wearing a blank-faced latex mask, the court was told.
Det Con Jonathan Moore, from the Metropolitan Police, said: "My impression from looking at this clip and close-ups of the litter-picking clip is this individual is wearing a mask, which is why he has the scarf done up tight, the hat pulled down and sunglasses.
"The mask is always expressionless, and the mouth doesn't move.
"You can see it is two separate masks from the definition of the nose. It is two different masks in play here."
Mr Beqiri, whose sister Misse Beqiri appeared in Real Housewives Of Cheshire, was allegedly targeted because of his links to a Swedish organised crime network.
His friend's partner was shot and killed in Malmo the previous August, the court heard.
Mr Hemissi, who flew to London on 20 December and left the country to go to Denmark in the early hours of Christmas Day, was allegedly part of a team of four killers from Sweden.
They are accused of planning Mr Beqiri's murder for about six months, before hiring locals to clean up after them once they had returned home.
Mr Hemissi and three other Swedish nationals deny murder. British national Clifford Rollox, 31, from Islington, north London, and Dutch national Claude Isaac Castor, deny perverting the course of justice.