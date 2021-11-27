Police hunt man after dog killed by two 'pitbull-like' dogs
- Published
Police are hunting a man after two pitbull-like dogs killed another dog in north-west London.
Scotland Yard said the attack happened in Fryent Country Park in Brent, near a car park known as 'the ampitheatre'.
Officers said the two dogs, described as being light brown with white patches, inflicted fatal injuries on the other dog in a "sustained attack".
The force said the owner was left "extremely distressed". Anyone who knows the man is asked to come forward.
The man with the two dogs is described as being in his 20s and was wearing a jacket with orange sleeves, a yellow top section and a dark greenish-blue body.
Police said his dogs were off the lead at the time of the attack and he had left the scene following the incident, which took place on 7 November.
PC Will Jennings said: "The owner of the dog that was killed has been left extremely distressed by the loss of their much-loved pet.
"We are also concerned the dogs that carried out the attack are aggressive and uncontrolled and want to stop this happening again in the future."