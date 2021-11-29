Wood Green double stabbing: Father and daughter found dead
A father and his daughter have been stabbed to death in north London.
The 61-year-old man and 31-year-old woman were discovered by police and paramedics on Sunday morning at a house in Mayes Road in Wood Green.
Both were confirmed dead at the scene and a 52-year-old man, believed to be known to the pair, was arrested in Cambridgeshire on suspicion of murder.
He remains in police custody. Officers said they are not searching for anyone else in connection with the case.
Det Ch Insp Claire Hine said she was "confident there is no continuing risk to members of the public in the area".
She added: "I would ask anyone who heard anything unusual or witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the vicinity of Mayes Road, either this weekend or at another time, to contact the police.
"Information that helps us to build a picture of what has taken place in this case could be very important."