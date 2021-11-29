Met Police officer denies Liverpool Street hotel rape
- Published
A serving Metropolitan Police officer has denied raping a woman at a central London hotel.
PC Adam Zaman, 28, of Kingston Road, Romford, is accused of attacking a woman at the Andaz Hotel in Liverpool Street on 24 October.
Mr Zaman, who has served with the Met since 2016, was off-duty during the alleged offence, the Old Bailey heard.
He was remanded in custody until his next appearance at the same court on 22 December.
