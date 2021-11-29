Stephen Sondheim: London's West End goes dark in tribute
The lights in London's West End went out in a two-minute tribute to legendary US composer and songwriter Stephen Sondheim.
The composer and lyricist, famous for creating the musical Sweeney Todd, died aged 91 on Friday.
The lights were switched off at 19:00 GMT, in honour of the man described as one of theatre's "greatest geniuses".
The National Theatre was among those that went dark, as it ran an illuminated tribute across its roof.
The sign read: "Tonight we dim our lights in memory of legendary composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim (1930-2021)."
The Sondheim Theatre, which was renamed in the composer's honour by Sir Cameron Mackintosh in 2019, also switched off its lights.
Sir Cameron, who said the world had "lost one of its greatest and most original writers", opened a book of condolence in the theatre lobby.
Bouquets of flowers piled up around the venue, which was formerly known as the Queen's Theatre, and crowds gathered outside to capture the moment.
Julian Bird, chief executive of the Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre, said his legacy will live on.
"The theatre world is a smaller place after the passing of Stephen Sondheim," he said.
"His legacy of extraordinary shows and songs will live on for many generations to come - but now, we pay tribute to his outstanding contribution to our theatres and celebrate his talent."
During his illustrious career, he wrote the scores of some of Broadway's best known shows including Company, Follies and A Little Night Music. He also wrote the lyrics for West Side Story.
His ballad Send in the Clowns - from the 1973 musical A Little Night Music - has been recorded hundreds of times, including by Frank Sinatra and Judy Collins.
Six of Sondheim's musicals won Tony Awards and he also received a Pulitzer Price, an Academy Award, five Olivier Awards and he was also awarded the Presidential Medal of Honour.