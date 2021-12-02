Polls open in Old Bexley and Sidcup by-election
Voters in Old Bexley and Sidcup are going to the polls in a by-election to elect a new MP.
The election follows the death of former minister James Brokenshire who died aged 53 on 7 October.
Mr Brokenshire, who had lung cancer, had held the seat for the Conservatives since 2010.
A total of 11 candidates are standing, with polling stations open between 07:00 and 22:00. The result is due in the early hours of Friday.
Who is standing?
Listed alphabetically, the following 11 candidates are standing for election:
- Elaine Frances Cheeseman, English Democrats
- Daniel Francis, Labour Party
- Louie Thomas French, Conservative Party
- Richard Hewison, Rejoin EU
- David Michael Kurten, Heritage Party
- John Edmund Poynton, UK Independence Party
- Simone Reynolds, Liberal Democrats
- Jonathan Scot Rooks, Green Party
- Richard James Sunley Tice, Reform UK
- Carol Margaret Valinejad, Christian Peoples Alliance
- Mad Mike Young, Official Monster Raving Loony Party