Hammersmith Bridge's future uncertain amid funding row
- Published
The future of the Hammersmith Bridge remains uncertain as politicians cannot agree on who should foot the bill for repairs.
The 135-year-old bridge closed in August 2020 after cracks were found.
Hammersmith and Fulham (H&F) Council owns the bridge, but wants central government and Transport for London (TfL) to chip in for the work.
Council leader Stephen Cowan told BBC London fixing the bridge was expected to cost a total of £141m.
The bridge reopened to walkers and cyclists in July.
Mr Cowan has said H&F council has already committed £8.7m to prevent the bridge falling into the river, but the authority does not have the money to agree to the government's suggestion the council pays a third of the repair costs.
He said: "I understand why people are frustrated. It has been an absolute horror that the bridge has been closed. It's Britain's most expensive bridge to fix. We can't afford it."
The council says its budget has dropped by about £60m since 2010.
Mr Cowan said, other than Covid, the issue of the bridge was causing most of his sleepless nights.
The long-term future of the bridge, and who should pay for repairs or replacement, has long been a controversial issue.
It has set the Conservative government against London's Labour mayor Sadiq Khan, who heads Transport for London (TfL), and Labour-controlled Hammersmith and Fulham Council, which owns the bridge.
The government insists it will pay no more than a third of the cost of fully repairing the structure.
The Department of Transport has said itself, TfL and Hammersmith and Fulham Council must each agree to cover "a share" of the bill.