Donnell Rhule: Cousins jailed for West Dulwich murder
- Published
Two cousins who stabbed a teenager to death in south London have been jailed for at least 23 years each.
Sean Robinson, 27, and Kieran Robinson, 22, were convicted in October of murdering 18-year-old Donnell Rhule on the Kingswood Estate in West Dulwich.
The Old Bailey previously heard the pair - one in a car and the other on a moped - chased their victim "down alleyways and across streets".
Mr Rhule died from a knife wound to the heart in July 2020.
Det Sgt Iain Law from the Met Police said: "Today is not a day to celebrate but I do hope this verdict provides some comfort to Donnell's family as they continue to come to terms with their loss.
"Both defendants colluded together to carry out the attack in broad daylight and in front of horrified members of the public. I would like to praise those witnesses for the bravery they have shown and the support they have given our investigation."