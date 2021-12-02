Mohammed Khan: Fears growing for missing Afghan boy from Deptford
- Published
Fears are growing for an 11-year old Afghan refugee who went missing in south-east London on Tuesday afternoon.
Mohammed Khan, who arrived in the UK last month, was last seen leaving his address in Deptford at about 16:00 BST to play football.
The 4ft 11in (1.5m) boy with short, dark hair was wearing a black puffer jacket, jeans and a Chicago Bulls hat.
Acting Det Insp Lara Pink said police "are growing increasingly concerned" as "he won't know his way around".
"He is in an unfamiliar country and doesn't speak much English," she added.
"While we are keeping an open mind, we cannot rule out that Mohammed has come into contact with people who may wish him harm and it is important that anyone with any information about his whereabouts comes forward."