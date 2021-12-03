Old Bexley and Sidcup by-election: Conservatives hold Old Bexley and Sidcup
The Conservatives have held on to the south-east London seat of Old Bexley and Sidcup following a by-election.
The by-election was prompted by the death of former MP James Brokenshire, who died from lung cancer aged 53 in October.
Local Conservative councillor Louie French won the election, taking more than half the votes.
The Tories have held the constituency since it was created.
The voter turnout was low at 34% - although by-election votes are historically lower than general election turnout. In 2019, during the general election, the voter turnout was 69.8%.
Tory campaigners were confident that the party would hold onto Old Bexley and Sidcup.
Mr Brokenshire, who had lung cancer, had held the seat for the Conservatives since 2010.
At the 2019 general election, he held the south-east London seat with a majority of almost 19,000, taking 64.5% of the vote. It has previously been held by two other Conservative MPs, including former prime minister Ted Heath.