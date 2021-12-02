Ben Breakwell: London teacher jailed for 32 sex offences against schoolgirls
- Published
A former music teacher has been jailed after grooming schoolgirls and having sexual relationships with them.
Ben Breakwell exploited his position to engage girls in sexual activity between 2014 and 2017 in Hammersmith, west London.
He had inappropriate relationships with two of these pupils and kissed a third on the lips at the end of a lesson.
The 40-year-old was jailed at Isleworth Crown Court for 17 years after being convicted of 32 sexual offences.
The convictions included 25 counts of sexual activity with a child, three counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, one count of sexual assault and three counts of taking indecent photographs of a child.
During the trial the prosecution was able to present evidence showing Breakwell's pattern of offending where he would make his first move.
He would then follow this up with a message saying it was completely unexpected, but that he had liked it, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.
Breakwell was in his early 30s when he began his illicit relations.
On one occasion a victim told Breakwell "this is so illegal," and he responded, "I know".
The CPS said two victims provided evidence that Breakwell had raised the idea of a threesome with his cleaner.
Breakwell's crimes came to light after the third victim told friends and then her mother. The mother confronted Breakwell who denied deliberately kissing her.
The victim later told police she felt guilty about what had happened, as she had bought him a box of sweets as a thank you present and thought that this may have encouraged him.
'Betrayed'
In September 2017, the friends of one of the victims approached a member of school staff with suspicions about an inappropriate relationship involving Breakwell.
The school immediately suspended him and police launched an investigation before arresting Breakwell in November 2017.
Senior CPS prosecutor Kate Shilton said Breakwell "violated" his victims when he "should have protected them".
She added: "He convinced these victims who were just 13 and 14 at the time, that they were together, special to him and in love with one another.
"In fact, he was manipulative, and he used his position of trust to groom and exploit these young girls.
"Breakwell has never taken responsibility for his actions and throughout the trial denied any sexual activity took place with the victims."