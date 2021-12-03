Jacob Lennon: Two charged over death of 15-month-old boy in Putney
- Published
A man and a woman have been charged after a 15-month-old boy died in south-west London.
Jacob Lennon suffered a cardiac arrest at his house in Putney in 2019 and was taken to hospital, where he later died.
A post-mortem examination gave his cause of death as a head injury.
Louise Lennon and Jake Drummond, both 31, were arrested at the time and later bailed. On Thursday they were charged with offences including murder and allowing the death of a child.
Mr Drummond, of no fixed address, is charged with murder and wounding with intent.
Ms Lennon, of Ingrave Street, Wandsworth, south-west London, has been charged with with neglect of a child and causing/allowing the death of a child.
Both will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court later.
