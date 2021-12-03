Rishmeet Singh: Teen charged with killing 16-year-old
A teenager has been charged with the murder of a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in west London.
Rishmeet Singh was found fatally injured in Raleigh Road, Southall, on 24 November after police had been called over reports of a fight.
A 17-year-old boy is due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates Court having been charged with his murder.
A 19-year-old man who was arrested on Tuesday has been bailed to a date in December, the Met Police said.
