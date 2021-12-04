Edmonton stabbing: Julio Gomes's killer convicted of murder
A man has been convicted of murdering a market trader in the grounds of a north London sports club.
Julio Gomes, 29, worked on a fruit and vegetable stall at Edmonton Green market and had visited nearby Jubilee Park when he had finished for the day.
He was stabbed by Lukasz Siemienowicz, who had taken "significant amounts" of cocaine and vodka.
The attacker admitted manslaughter and possession of a knife but was convicted of murder at Snaresbrook Crown Court.
The jury heard a couple tried to help father-of-three Mr Gomes but he died at the scene from a stab wound to the abdomen.
Before he lost consciousness, Mr Gomes had told them "the man's mad, he's just stabbed me".
Siemienowicz, 41, from Croyland Road in Edmonton, was detained by guests at a party in the Old Edmontonians' club house in the park, who had seen him chasing Mr Gomes with a kitchen knife.
He had to be sedated before he could be taken to hospital.
Mr Gomes, originally from Guinea-Bissau in west Africa, was described by his mother as "the family's golden boy" who worked six days a week and took on an extra cleaning job to support his family.
Siemienowicz originally told police he had been attacked while listening to music and had "tried to shield" himself with a knife. He later admitted that had not happened but said he could not remember the event at all.
He is due before the same court for sentencing on 13 December.