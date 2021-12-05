Walthamstow car workshop fire sees homes evacuated
- Published
A large fire at a car workshop in east London has spread to neighbouring flats and a shop.
About 100 firefighters are at the site on Palmerston Road, Walthamstow, trying to bring the flames under control.
Nearby homes have been evacuated and residents whose properties are safe have been told to stay inside and keep doors and windows closed.
Palmerston Road and some surrounding routes will remain closed into the evening, the London Fire Brigade said.
Borough commander Richard Tapp, who is at the scene, said: "The whole of the workshop is alight as well as equipment and car parts within the single storey building.
"The blaze has spread to a shop with flats above next door and firefighters are working hard to prevent further fire spread. As the wind is quite strong it is fanning the smoke and we have had a number of calls about this too."
The London Ambulance Service will remain at the scene but paramedics have not treated any casualties, a spokesperson said.
The cause of the fire is so far unknown and an investigation will take place in due course, the fire service added.