Night Tube: Talks held to resolve driver's dispute
Fresh talks are being held in a bid to resolve a dispute over London's Night Tube which has led to strikes by drivers.
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) have taken industrial action over the past two weekends.
It said Transport for London (TfL) had "ripped up" a prior agreement on Night Tube working.
Further strikes on the service are planned in the run-up to Christmas.
The RMT said it has put forward a suggested deal to London Underground (LU), including flexibility so that drivers might cover Night Tube shifts on a voluntary basis.
LU has called the strikes "unnecessary", saying agreements have been made with other unions on new rosters, with assurances that there will be no job cuts.
In a new briefing, the RMT said if the action continues much longer, it will soon cost LU more in lost passenger revenue than it would to settle the dispute.
General secretary Mick Lynch said: "RMT has again agreed to meet at Acas (Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service) today but the ball is firmly in London Underground's court.
"They need to sort themselves out and stop the posturing because this dispute is eminently sortable.
"The cost of meeting our offer is, in real terms, minimal, whereas if they continue with their current line they will soon have lost more in passenger fares than it would take to train up 200 Night Tube drivers."
Future strike dates
There will be walkouts on the Central and Victoria lines for eight hours from 20:30 GMT on the following dates:
- 10 December
- 11 December
- 17 December
- 18 December: also affects Jubilee, Northern, Piccadilly lines from 04:30