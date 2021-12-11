Missing Petra Srncova last seen on bus home, police say
- Published
A children's hospital worker who has been missing for two weeks was last seen on a bus home, police have said.
Petra Srncova, 32, of Camberwell, south London, has been missing since 28 November.
A man was previously arrested in connection with her disappearance and remains in custody.
The senior nurse assistant left work at Evelina London Children's Hospital and had been on a bus towards her home when she was last seen at 20:22 GMT.
She was later reported missing by a colleague on 3 December.
DCI Lucy O'Connor appeals for info to help find nurse Petra Srncova who is missing from #Camberwell.— Lambeth Police | Central South BCU (@LambethMPS) December 11, 2021
Petra was last seen on 28 Nov and reported missing on 3 Dec.
If you have any info please ☎️ 101 or tweet @MetCC ref 21MIS037753.
Read more ➡️ https://t.co/00uC34k7hF pic.twitter.com/V87KCbVAtS
Police are yet to release any details on the man arrested and what he is being held on suspicion of.
Ms Srncova's family in the Czech Republic have not heard from her, the Met said.
She is thought to have left work at 19:45 and withdrew money from a cashpoint, before getting on a bus towards Elephant and Castle.
She then changed to a bus going towards Camberwell.
Police believe she was wearing a green coat and carrying a red backpack.
The Evelina hospital said on Twitter: "We are extremely concerned about our valued colleague Petra who is missing.
"We want to encourage anyone who may have any information that could help to find her to contact the police."
MP for Camberwell and Peckham Harriet Harman held a press conference earlier in a bid to get people with information to come forward.
She said: "I feel we've all got a particular responsibility to try and help find her because she was away from her home country the Czech Republic, away from her family, here working in our National Health Service as a nursing assistant.
"So we are just calling out to any of her friends, anybody who's seen her. Get in touch with the police whatever information you have...
"We want to make sure that she can be found, and we're obviously hoping that she's safe."
Det Supt Claire Kelland, of the Central South Command Unit, said: "We continue to grow increasingly worried about Petra and we are doing everything we can to try and find her.
"Her disappearance is out of character and, of course, her loved ones are extremely concerned and want to know where she is."
The force is appealing for people with information to come forward.