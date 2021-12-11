Man dies after being shot in police confrontation
- Published
A man has died after an incident involving armed police in west London.
Officers had been responding to reports of a man with a firearm entering a bank and bookmakers in Kensington before stopping a vehicle at about 15:20 GMT, Met Police said.
An eyewitness told the BBC they saw police shooting at a taxi.
The force said shots were fired and a man sustained gunshot wounds and died at the scene. It said the incident was not being treated as terrorism.
There was "no risk to the public", it said.
Alexis, who did not want to give his surname, told the BBC he saw police with assault rifles surround a black taxi and shoot at it.
'Three shots'
He said: "They shouted 'police'.
"And then they shot twice at the taxi.
"There were two shots in quick succession."
He said he had been worried "the taxi might explode" so he ran away from the scene and it was then he heard a third shot.
Police said a man was seen entering a bank and bookmakers in Marloes Road, Kensington, at about 15:05.
He was then seen getting into a vehicle and leaving the area.
The force said the vehicle was stopped by armed officers about 15 minutes later at the junction of Kensington Road and Palace Gate, before shots were fired.
London Ambulance Service and London Air Ambulance were called to the scene, but the shot man was pronounced dead at 16:08.
Police said officers were trying to confirm the man's identity and to inform his next of kin.
The shooting has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
