Leicester Square gas leak causes hotel evacuation
About 200 people have been evacuated from Leicester Square because of a ruptured gas main.
Emergency services were called to the central London site at about 07:00 GMT.
London Fire Brigade (LFB) confirmed the gas leak and said gas engineers were working to repair it.
Evacuated buildings include offices and a hotel. Twitter user Squaishey said they had been evacuated from the hotel in their "pyjamas bottoms & phantom killers merch".
They added: "Now gotta walk around London absolutely killing the fashion game."
evacuated hotel in my pyjamas bottoms & phantom killers merch.— Sqaishey (@Sqaishey) December 14, 2021
now gotta walk around London absolutely killing the fashion game 💅 pic.twitter.com/7dQP7QF9Rw
And John was worried the evacuation meant he would miss seeing West Side Story.
@ODEONHelp Hi there, I'm meant to be seeing West Side Story today at Leicester Square but I'm seeing on the news that the whole square is cordoned off by police due to a severe gas leak. Do you have any updates?— John 🏳️🌈♠️ (@NottingHillNerd) December 14, 2021
Firefighters have set up a 50m cordon to allow Cadent Gas to repair the leak safely.
LFB station commander Clive Robinson said: "A gas main has ruptured and about 200 people have been evacuated from surrounding buildings and a hotel.
"Crews are expected to remain on scene throughout the morning."
A Met Police spokesman confirmed officers were also at the scene.
"A number of buildings have been evacuated as a precaution, and the square is currently closed to pedestrians," he said.
People are being advised to avoid the area.