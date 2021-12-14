BBC News

Amandeep Mickey Singh Johal murder: Teen charged

Amandeep Mickey Singh Johal was stabbed to death

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a man who was stabbed in an east London street.

Amandeep Mickey Singh Johal, 37, died after he was attacked on Louise Gardens, Rainham just before 20:00 GMT on 1 December.

Emergency services were called to the area following reports of a fight.

The 14-year-old appeared at the Old Bailey on Tuesday charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.

He was remanded into local authority accommodation.

He was arrested alongside a 17-year-old and another 14-year-old boy.

Both were released on bail pending further enquiries.

Four women, aged between 21 and 48 and a 17-year-old girl had previously been arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into custody. They were later released on bail to a date in late December.

