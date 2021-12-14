Covid: Arrests made over suspected fake vaccine records
- Published
Three men have been arrested in east London following two investigations into possible fake Covid-19 vaccination records, the Met Police has said.
Inquiries began after staff at two London NHS trusts alerted Action Fraud when they noticed suspicious vaccination records on their systems.
The three men, aged 27, 23 and 36, were all arrested in Ilford on Tuesday.
The Met said no NHS networks had been hacked as part of the alleged fraud and NHS systems remained "robust".
Each of the men was arrested on suspicion of unauthorised computer access and conspiracy to commit fraud by misrepresentation.
The 27-year-old and 23-year-old were held as part of one investigation. Eleven devices were seized by officers and a search took place at one residential property.
Scotland Yard said the 36-year-old was arrested as part of an "unrelated investigation" and three devices had been seized, while another address was being searched.
Det Supt Helen Rance said it was "concerning that individuals may have fraudulently created false Covid-19 vaccination records during a time when levels of the virus are rising".
She added: "I want to reassure the public that no systems were hacked into from outside of the NHS networks and the integrity of the NHS systems remains robust."
Each of the arrested men remain in custody.