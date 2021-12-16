Sabina Nessa: Man accepts responsibility for teacher's death
A man has accepted responsibility for the killing of primary school teacher Sabina Nessa.
Ms Nessa, 28, was found dead in Cator Park, Kidbrooke in south-east London on 18 September, a day after she left her home to meet a friend at a nearby bar.
Appearing at the Old Bailey, Koci Selamaj, 36, of Terminus Road, Eastbourne, pleaded not guilty to her murder.
However, the court heard he accepted responsibility for her killing.
Prosecutors previously told the court that garage worker Selamaj had travelled from his home in Eastbourne to carry out the "premeditated and predatory" attack on 17 September.
Ms Nessa was repeatedly struck with a 2ft (0.6m) long weapon, they said.
It is believed that Selamaj was a stranger to her.
