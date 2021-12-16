Union Chapel facing 'tough future' as Covid hits shows
A London music venue has warned it is facing an "extremely tough future" due to rising Covid cases causing show cancellations and reduced audiences.
The Union Chapel, in Islington, has hosted artists like Adele and also acts as a charity to help homeless people.
Chief executive Michael Chandler said "the last few weeks have thrown us... back into financial crisis".
Another venue boss warned government messaging was "knocking people's confidence" about going to shows.
The Union Chapel said Covid was again "having a catastrophic effect on the venue" due to the large rise in cases.
A number of events have had to be cancelled at short notice during December, while all its shows in January and half in February have been called off or postponed.
The venue said it had also seen a "substantial drop in audience, of up to 50% for some events".
Mr Chandler said: "After a brief period of stability, the last few weeks have thrown us and the live music sector back into financial crisis, and there is now huge concern for the months to come.
"This has a major impact on us as a charity and our vital work for the community, now and into the future."
The venue added that demand for its support services had increased threefold during the pandemic, but its income had been significantly hit as most of its funds come from shows. As a result it has launched a crowdfunding campaign.
Other venues across London, particularly West End theatres, have also been hit by falling audiences and show cancellations in recent days due to Covid-19 outbreaks.
Craig Hassall, chief executive of the Royal Albert Hall, told the BBC there was "no question" that there had been "mixed messaging" from the government which was "knocking people's confidence about going to shows".
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged people to exercise "caution" when going to events, while chief medical officer Chris Whitty suggested people "prioritise" activities in the run-up to Christmas.
Mr Hassall said his venue had not been affected too badly with sales currently "holding firm" and only one show being cancelled so far because an orchestra was unable to travel from Germany.
However, he added that "we've had a few audience no-shows and empty seats in places, not many but there have been some".
Mr Hassall said the main thing people wanted was to "know they are in a safe environment" and "we've been so careful backstage and front of house".
"We're not out of the woods yet.... but right now we're cautiously optimistic," he said.
Earlier the PM's spokesman denied Number 10 was sending out mixed messages about socialising over Christmas, adding that both the prime minister and the chief medical officer were making the point that people should just "think carefully before mixing with others".