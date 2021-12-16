Son who killed mother with cricket bat gets hospital order
- Published
A man who beat his mother to death with a cricket bat has been given an indefinite hospital order.
Shanil Patel, 32, killed his mother Hansa Patel, 62, in a "frenzied attack" at their home in Greenford, west London, in November 2020.
Patel, who has paranoid schizophrenia, was deemed unfit to stand trial at the Old Bailey.
Judge Anthony Leonard QC said Patel had inflicted "terrible injuries" on the retired hospital worker.
Following a trial of facts, a jury determined Patel was responsible for his mother's death.
Prosecutor Lisa Wilding QC said Patel's "kind and loving" mother had recently retired from Ealing Hospital to help care for him.
On 25 November last year, she was repeatedly hit over the head with a cricket bat as her husband took a nap upstairs.
Patel wandered the streets until he was arrested the following morning in bloodstained clothes and shoes.
'Very sick'
He had shown low aggression to family members before the killing, but had previously self-harmed, the court heard. He last had contact with mental health services before lockdown.
Patel's illness had been managed with medication, but that day something appeared to have triggered the attack, Ms Wilding said.
Judge Leonard said Patel may never be well enough to leave hospital and that he remained "very sick".
The defendant, currently at medium-secure mental health unit, was sentenced to a hospital order without limit of time.
Det Insp Maria Green, who led the investigation, said: "It is hard to speak of justice in a case as incredibly difficult and sad as this one.
"Hansa, alongside her husband, was a loving and dedicated parent to Shanil.
"She had recently retired to so she could join her husband in helping their son manage his mental health condition.
"Her death is a terrible loss to her husband, son and family."