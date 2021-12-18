London's roads: Four die and another critical following collisions
Four people, including a 16-year-old boy, have died and a fifth person was critically injured on London's roads within the space of 24 hours.
The fatal collisions in Cricklewood, Northolt, Southall and Chadwell Heath led to the deaths of two pedestrians and two motorcyclists.
Another motorcyclist was critically injured in Bromley.
The Met Police said none of the collisions, on Friday, were believed to be directly linked.
Ch Insp Lora John said the overall picture was "disturbing and tragic".
The incidents are:
- Cricklewood: A 23-year-old motorcyclist died just after 04:00 GMT on Friday following a collision on Edgware Road near Cricklewood Bus Garage. The Met said it does not appear that any other vehicle was involved, however officers want to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or captured it on dashcam.
- Northolt: A 16-year-old boy died on Mandeville Road at 19:45 after he collided with a bus. The bus driver stopped at the scene. No arrests have been made.
- Chadwell Heath: A 20-year-old male motorcyclist died from injuries sustained when he collided with a car on Hainault Road just after 21:00. The driver and passenger in the car, a grey Audi TT, made off on foot and urgent enquiries are under way to trace them.
- Southall: A 41-year-old man was critically injured on West Avenue, near the junction with Carlyle Avenue, just before 02:00. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers believe he was struck by a vehicle, which did not stop.
- Bromley: A 28-year-old motorcyclist collided with a car on Masons Hill at 19:25. He is in a life-threatening condition in hospital. The driver of the car remained at the scene and no arrest has been made.
Any witnesses or anyone with information including footage from dashcams or other devices of any of the incidents have been urged to contact police.
Ch Insp John said: "In two of the incidents, drivers did not remain at the scene. Urgent enquiries are under way to trace them.
"The Met is committed to working with partners and the public to ensure that London's roads are safe for everyone.
"Days like these are challenging and upsetting, demonstrating clearly how much needs to be done by all of us to stop this needless loss of life."