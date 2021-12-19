Met officer charged in child sex abuse probe
- Published
A Met Police officer has been charged with sexual communication with a child.
PC Will Scott-Barrett, who is based in intelligence command, was charged in November following an investigation by the force's online child sexual abuse and exploitation unit.
It is related to an allegation made in February while he was off duty.
He has been suspended from duty and will appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday, the force said.
The Met's Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.