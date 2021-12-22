Harvey Parker: Police search River Thames for missing student
- Published
Police are searching the River Thames as part of efforts to find missing student Harvey Parker.
Mr Parker was last seen leaving Heaven nightclub, in central London, at about 02:15 GMT on Friday.
The 20-year-old, who has autism, has not answered calls to his phone since and his family have said he can be "vulnerable in certain situations".
The Met said a review of CCTV showed he may have entered the water near the Golden Jubilee Bridge.
Mr Parker, a University of York student who is from Lambeth, was seen leaving the nightclub near Charing Cross alone.
Images released on Tuesday showed him on Craven Street, before he walked south towards the Embankment.
Det Ch Insp Lucy O'Connor said there was currently nothing to suggest that any other person was involved.
She said: "We are doing all we can to find Harvey, and working closely with our colleagues in the Marine Policing Unit.
"We are keeping Harvey's family fully informed of any developments and the thoughts of my colleagues and I are with them at this distressing time."