Sutton house fire: Brothers died of fire-related inhalation, tests show
- Published
Four brothers trapped in a house fire died of "fire-related inhalation", post-mortem tests have shown.
Kyson and Bryson Hoath, aged four, and Leyton and Logan Hoath, aged three, were alone when the fire broke out at the terrace house in Collingwood Road, Sutton, south London, on 16 December.
A 27-year-old woman arrested as part of the investigation has been released on bail.
The woman, held on suspicion of child neglect, has been bailed until January.
Tributes have piled up near the scene, where a steady stream of local people left flowers, teddy bears, balloons and notes.
The four children were rescued from the building but despite the efforts of the emergency services, they died a short time later.
Although formal identification is yet to take place, officers are confident they are twin brothers Leyton and Logan and Kyson and Bryson.
Ch Supt Dave Stringer, policing commander for Sutton, Croydon and Bromley, confirmed post-mortem examinations revealed the cause of death to be fire-related inhalation and described the deaths as "a tragic loss".
He said: "The thoughts of everyone at the Metropolitan Police are with the family and friends of the four young boys who lost their lives in this tragic incident.
"We know it will have come as a great shock to the local community and as part of that community, we are here to offer whatever support we can.
"Local detectives continue to investigate and will be working with colleagues from the London Fire Brigade to determine what caused the fire and to investigate any other relevant matters."