Year in pictures: London in 2021

Published

During a year like no other, Londoners have borne witness to triumphs and tragedies.

The past 12 months have seen protests, a mayoral election, and a series of new creations - some more welcome than others.

Major sporting events also returned to the city with crowds hungry for action after long periods spent in lockdown.

The year of 2021 also offered ample opportunity to marvel at the natural world - and a return to glory for one of London's most recognisable landmarks.

Here is a selection of some of the most striking images taken during the past year around the capital.

Image source, WIktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto/PA Media
Image caption,
Stop HS2 activists camped in Euston Square throughout January before being removed by police and taken to court
Image source, Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Image caption,
Flowers adorn Clapham Common bandstand in tribute to Sarah Everard who was murdered by a Met Police officer in March
Image source, Aaron Chown/PA Media
Image caption,
Pigeons soar over Finsbury Park boating lake in April, a week after some coronavirus restrictions were lifted
Image source, Tolga Akmen/AFP
Image caption,
The National Covid Memorial Wall on the banks of the Thames features tens of thousands of hearts paying tribute to those who have lost their lives during the pandemic
Image source, Justin Tallis/Getty Images
Image caption,
The Super Pink Moon (April's full moon) makes an appearance above London's skyline
Image source, Victoria Jones/PA Media
Image caption,
Sadiq Khan is hugged by his daughter after being re-elected as mayor of London in May
Image source, SOPA Images/Getty Images
Image caption,
Nine Elms' Sky Pool, described as the world's first floating pool, provided welcome relief from a heatwave when it opened in June
Image source, Dominic Lipinski/PA Media
Image caption,
The Marble Arch Mound cost £6m, opened incomplete and was pilloried before the entrance fee was reduced and the official responsible for the project resigned
Image source, Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images
Image caption,
Princes William and Harry unveil a statue of their mother Princess Diana at the Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace in July on what would have been her 60th birthday
Image source, SOPA Images/ PA Media
Image caption,
Scotland fans ignored warnings not to visit London ahead of the Euro 2020 match with England at Wembley...
Image source, Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images
Image caption,
... a tournament in which despite only drawing with Scotland, England reached the final. Fans flocked to Wembley Way ahead of the defeat on penalties to Italy - sadly, the occasion was marred by lawless England supporters
Image source, Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
Image caption,
Wimbledon returned after last year's Covid-enforced break, with July's women's singles final hosting the first capacity crowd at an outdoor event as restrictions continued loosening
Image source, Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/Sipa USA/PA Media
Image caption,
Alongside Nine Elms, Battersea Power Station became the first new Northern Line Tube station since 1926
Image source, Jonathan Brady/PA Media
Image caption,
Runners cross Tower Bridge as the London Marathon returned for the first time since 2019
Image source, Tolga Akmen/Getty Images
Image caption,
Scaffolding is removed from the Elizabeth Tower housing Big Ben in December, four years after restoration work began

