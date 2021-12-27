Year in pictures: London in 2021
- Published
During a year like no other, Londoners have borne witness to triumphs and tragedies.
The past 12 months have seen protests, a mayoral election, and a series of new creations - some more welcome than others.
Major sporting events also returned to the city with crowds hungry for action after long periods spent in lockdown.
The year of 2021 also offered ample opportunity to marvel at the natural world - and a return to glory for one of London's most recognisable landmarks.
Here is a selection of some of the most striking images taken during the past year around the capital.
