Met PC Adam Zaman accused of rape released on bail
A Metropolitan Police officer charged with rape is to be released from prison on bail.
PC Adam Zaman, 28, is accused of raping a woman while off-duty at the Andaz Hotel in Liverpool Street, central London, in October.
Mr Zaman, of Romford, east London, appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from Wormwood Scrubs prison and was granted conditional bail.
He previously denied the allegation at a court appearance in November.
Mr Zaman, who has served with the Metropolitan Police since 2016, has been suspended from his post.
The court heard that no trial date had yet been set for his case.
However, Judge Mark Lucraft QC indicated efforts were under way to find a slot as soon as possible when the lawyers in the case were available.
