Caught on Christmas camera: Santa snaps over the decades
The night before Christmas is obviously a busy one for a certain jolly gentleman who spends the year holed up at the North Pole making toys and - possibly in contravention of the Data Protection Act - keeping a comprehensive list of those who have been naughty or nice.
But in the run-up to his annual international airborne jaunt, over the years Santa has found time to visit London - often being caught on camera.
Here are just some of Father Christmas's more unusual appearances in the capital.
Ho ho down below!
Ho ho in the l'eau!
Ho ho, oh please no!
Ho ho round the piano!
Ho ho brave the foe!
Ho ho full of woe!
Ho ho mistletoe!
Ho ho off you go!
