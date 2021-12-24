Jobari Gooden murder: Three arrested after fatal stabbing outside Peckham Rye barbers
Three people have been arrested after a man was fatally stabbed outside a barber's shop in south-east London.
Jobari Gooden was attacked outside House of Ramish2 on Choumert Road in Peckham Rye on 17 December.
The 27-year-old was taken to a south London hospital where he died later that day.
On 23 December, the Metropolitan Police arrested a 27-year-old man in Gillingham, Kent, on suspicion of murder.
A man and woman, both aged 37, were also arrested at the same address on suspicion of assisting an offender.
All three remain in custody.
