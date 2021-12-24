BBC News

Christmas Tree Appeal delivers 17,000 presents for Londoners

Dame Cressida Dick (centre right) wrapping presents with council workers in Bexley

More than 17,000 children across London will get a Christmas present thanks to the Met Police's Christmas Tree Appeal.

The annual initiative has given 133,645 gifts since it launched 10 years ago.

Recipients include low-income families, refugees and those in care or hospital.

Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick said: "No child should ever have to go without and, as ever, Londoners really have rallied to support this wonderful cause and ensure Christmas is special for all children in our city."

She added: "Each and every year I am truly humbled by the kindness and generosity shown by my colleagues and the public, and this year is no exception."

