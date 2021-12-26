Jobari Gooden death: Murder charge over stabbing outside barbers
Three people have been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing outside a barber's shop.
Jobari Gooden, 27, was attacked outside House of Ramish 2 in Choumert Road, Peckham Rye, on 17 December and died in hospital later that day.
Momodou Lamin Faal, 27, of Lyndhurst Way, Peckham, has been charged with murder.
A man and woman, both aged 37, have also been charged with perverting the course of justice.
All three are due to appear at Croydon Magistrates' Court on Monday.
