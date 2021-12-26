Women injured after car crashes into tree on Christmas Day
- Published
Police are appealing for witnesses after a crash on Christmas Day left a woman with life-threatening injuries.
The woman, in her 20s, was in the car when it left the road and hit a tree on Beeches Avenue, Carshalton, London, at about 00:40 GMT.
Another woman, also in her 20s, needed hospital treatment. Emergency services said her injuries were not life-threatening.
Four other people, who were all inside the vehicle, were treated at the scene.
The Met Police said an investigation was ongoing into the circumstances of the crash and asked for any witnesses to come forward.
