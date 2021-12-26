BBC News

Cyclist hurt when car slowed 'to let geese cross road' in Richmond Park

Image source, Royal Parks Police/Twitter
Image caption,
Police said the driver of the car had slowed to allow geese to cross a road

A cyclist crashed through the back window of a car after the driver slowed down to let geese cross a road, police said.

The incident happened in Richmond Park, between Kingston Gate and Ham Gate, on Sunday morning.

Royal Parks Police said the cyclist was taken to hospital but his injuries were not life changing or life threatening.

Officers said investigations were ongoing.

