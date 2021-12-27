Murder arrest after woman found dead in Newham
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found at a property in East London.
Police were responding to concerns for welfare at the address in Earlham Grove, Newham at 11:56 GMT on Sunday.
A body of a woman, believed to be in her 20s, was found at the address.
A 26-year-old man, thought to be known to the woman, was arrested on suspicion of murder at the scene and remains in police custody.
The Met Police said officers were working to identify the woman and notify next of kin.
A crime scene has been put in place and anyone with information is asked to come forward.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.