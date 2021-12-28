Jermaine Cools: Teenager arrested over murder of boy
- Published
A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a 14-year-old boy.
Jermaine Cools was attacked near West Croydon station on 18 November and took himself to hospital where he later died.
A 16-year-old boy was arrested on Monday and is in custody at a south London police station.
A post-mortem examination gave Jermaine's cause of death as multiple stab wounds.
Mr Cools's death was the 27th teenage killing in the capital in 2021, equal to a previous peak in 2017.
He is also believed to be the youngest teenager to be fatally stabbed in London this year.
His parents, Lorraine Dudek and Julius Cools, previously told the BBC: "Jermaine was the life and soul of our house. Always running around, listening to music the house is now just empty and sad."