Jermaine Cools: Teenager charged with murder of boy
A teenager has been charged with murdering a 14-year-old boy who was stabbed near a railway station.
Jermaine Cools was attacked near West Croydon station, south London, on 18 November and died in hospital shortly after admitting himself.
A 16-year-old boy, who was arrested on Monday, is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court later. He is also charged with possession of a weapon.
A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as multiple stab wounds.
