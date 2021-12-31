New Year's Honours: Veteran broadcaster Moira Stuart made CBE
Veteran broadcaster Moira Stuart is among Londoners on the New Year Honours list, becoming a CBE.
She was the first black woman to read the news on British television from 1981, and her BBC radio and TV career spanned 40 years.
Ex-human rights boss Trevor Phillips and Alistair Spalding, Sadler's Wells Theatre director, receive knighthoods.
Philanthropist David Harding, biologist Prof John Hardy and gaming pioneer Ian Livingstone are also made knights.
Ms Stuart, who was born in Hampstead, said "it hasn't been easy" but she is "moved and lifted" to be appointed CBE in the New Year Honours.
The 72-year-old is recognised for her services to media after a glittering BBC career, starting as a radio production assistant in the 1970s and becoming a Radio 4 newsreader and later a presenter for the Andrew Marr Show, BBC Breakfast and News After Noon.
'Stagnant stereotypes'
She said: "Over the years, since my first Radio 4 news bulletin in 1978 through to my last BBC News summary in 2018, I've been committed to public service broadcasting, which gave me the chance to shift barriers, open doors, and change so many stagnant stereotypes.
"No, it hasn't been easy, but this magnificent honour means so much to me, and I shall cherish it always."
Ms Stuart also appeared in the 2021 Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special and holds honorary doctorates from the universities of Edinburgh and Canterbury Christ Church.
Mr Spalding, who becomes a knight for services to dance and as been hailed as "a visionary" of the arts world, said: "I believe this award is an indication that our vibrant dance culture goes from strength to strength, and that our ambitious plans for Sadler's Wells East will inspire and nurture a new generation."
Mr Phillips receives a knighthood following his service as head of the Commission for Racial Equality and its successor, the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), from 2007 to 2012.
Meanwhile, Prof Hardy is made a knight for services to human health for his work on dementia and neurodegenerative diseases at University College London.
Entrepreneur and Games Workshop co-founder Ian Livingstone is made a knight for services to the online gaming industry.
Billionaire financier, hedge fund pioneer and Conservative Party donor, David Harding, also receives a knighthood for his services to philanthropy.
Other notable Londoners to be honoured include Ruth Bailey and Catherine Frances, who both become Companions of the Order of the Bath for services to human resources and local government respectively at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.
The director general of the Vaccine Taskforce, Madelaine McTernan, is also made Companion of the Order of the Bath for services to the Covid-19 Response.
Former Lord Mayor of London, William Anthony Bowater Russell, receives a knighthood for services to financial innovation, culture, and wellbeing in the City of London, particularly during Covid-19.
The novelist Anthony Horowitz also becomes OBE for services to literature while Martin Lewis, founder of MoneySavingExpert, is also made OBE for services to broadcasting and consumer rights.