M25 crash: Two men arrested after man dies in collision
- Published
Two people have been arrested after a man died in a crash on the M25.
A three-car collision - on the westbound carriageway between junctions 25 and 26 near Enfield - was reported at about 22:45 GMT on Saturday.
The Metropolitan Police and the London Ambulance Service attended but were unable to save the man who died at the scene.
Two men were arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remain in custody.
The London Fire Brigade also attended as one car caught fire after leaving the carriageway.
A section of the M25, between junctions 25 and 26, remains closed and police are advising motorists to use alternative routes.
The man's next of kin has been informed, police said.
Det Sgt Mark Palmer said: "A young man has sadly died and it is important that his family and friends know what happened to him.
"I would ask anyone who was using this stretch of road to check their dashcam footage for any recordings of this incident. Likewise any witnesses should get in touch with us immediately."