Zaian Aimable-Lina: Second murder arrest after boy stabbed to death
A second boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death in south London.
Zaian Aimable-Lina was found fatally injured after police were called to Ashburton Park in Croydon shortly after 19:00 GMT on Thursday.
He died from a stab wound to the heart, police said.
The arrested boy, also 15, remains in custody, with another 15-year-old boy bailed until late January.
Zaian's death marked the 29th killing of a teenager in London in 2021.
A 16-year-old boy stabbed in west London on Friday took the total number of teenage homicides in the capital in 2021 to 30 - the highest number since 2008.
