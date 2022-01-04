Zaian Aimable-Lina murder: Scream heard in Croydon park before teen found stabbed, court told
- Published
A scream was heard before the body of a teenage boy was found in a park in south London, a court has been told.
Zaian Aimable-Lina, 15, died after being stabbed in Ashburton Park, Croydon, on Thursday 30 December.
His death marked the 29th killing of a teenager in London in 2021.
A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named due to legal reporting restrictions, has been charged with his murder and appeared at Bromley Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
Prosecutor Mr Crivelli told the court: "Two witnesses at the scene said they had gone to meet the victim at the park and as they approached it heard a scream.
"One described seeing what he believed was a torchlight and he looked down and saw Zaian. He couldn't see him moving and ran away scared.
"Others saw him and ran to the road to try and flag down an ambulance."
Mr Crivelli said police officers were alerted as they passed the park by four or five "panicking" teenagers and two men.
"They were shouting and panicking and pointing further into the park," he said.
The officers parked up to investigate and found Zaian, who "had lost a lot of blood" and was "unresponsive".
Although the police gave Zaian first aid, which was continued by paramedics when they arrived, he was pronounced dead.
A post-mortem examination gave his cause of death as a stab wound to the heart.
The suspect was arrested on suspicion of murder on New Year's Day and charged on Monday.
During the court hearing, he spoke only to confirm his name, age and date of birth and was remanded into custody before his next appearance at the Old Bailey on 6 January.
A second 15-year-old boy, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released on bail until late January.