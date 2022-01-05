Newham housing estate votes for council's mini village plan
- Published
A neighbourhood in east London is set to be transformed into a "mini village" after a huge redevelopment was approved by locals.
Residents of Carpenters Estate in Stratford decided on the scheme to build 2,000 homes.
There was a 66% turnout for the borough referendum and the plan was passed with a 73% vote in favour.
Newham Council said the community would be "a vibrant neighbourhood in the heart of Stratford".
As well as new homes, nearly half of the existing homes will be refurbished and upgraded to make them more eco-friendly, the council said, starting this year.
The plans also include a community centre, parks and job opportunities through new shops and amenities.
At least 1,000 of the planned homes will be at social rent levels, making them affordable for residents of one of London's poorest boroughs.
Newham mayor Rokhsana Fiaz said she was "over the moon", adding the regeneration of Carpenters Estate was a long time coming.
"When I became mayor, I put an end to the council's previous joint venture plans and made a promise to residents to work collaboratively with them on the future of the estate as their advocate who will always be on their side."