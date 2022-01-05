Yiewsley death: Man fatally stabbed by group of males is named
A man stabbed to death in west London in the early hours of Tuesday has been named by detectives as Dariusz Wolosz.
Mr Wolosz died 30 minutes after police were called to Yiewsley High Street in West Drayton at 00:13 GMT.
The Met Police believe the 46-year-old Polish national, who lived locally, was attacked by a "group of males".
Det Ch Insp Wayne Jolley appealed for witnesses and those with dashcam footage to come forward, adding Mr Wolosz's family were "distraught".
He said there had been no arrests yet.
'Area was busy'
"We believe Dariusz was attacked by a group of males in Tavistock Road following a verbal dispute. The group then fled in different directions. Det Ch Insp Jolley added.
"The area was busy at the time with passing traffic and people driving past could well have captured dash cam footage of the incident, and the moments leading up to it."
A post-mortem examination is expected to be held at Fulham Mortuary on Thursday.
It was the second fatal stabbing in the Yiewsley area in less than a week.
Ionut Elvis Tacu, 16, died after being stabbed at Philpot's Farm Open Space, close to Heather Lane, on 30 December. A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder.