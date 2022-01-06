London Underground: Northern Line to partially shut for 17 weeks
One of London's busiest Tube lines is set to partially close for four months while upgrade works take place.
Transport for London (TfL) will shut the Northern Line between Kennington and Moorgate from 15 January until mid-May.
It means there will be no Northern Line service from Elephant and Castle, Bank, Borough and London Bridge stations.
A temporary bus service - the 733 - will run between Oval and Finsbury Circus on weekdays, TfL said.
The 17-week partial closure will allow new tunnels to be connected to the existing Northern Line, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
This will in turn lead to the construction of a new platform for southbound services from Bank.
TfL said this will "reduce interchange times and create more space for passengers".
The new platform and concourse are set to open in May, while £700m upgrades at Bank and the new station entrance are expected to be completed by late 2022.
While the works are being completed, TfL has warned passengers to seek alternative routes.
TfL anticipates there will be a knock-on effect on other Tube lines, with the Jubilee Line, Waterloo & City Line and Circle Line all expected to be busier than usual.