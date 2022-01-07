Westminster double murder: Lee Peacock denies killing two people
A man has denied murdering two people who were stabbed within hours of each other in Westminster, central London.
Sharon Pickles, 45, and Clinton Ashmore, 59, were found fatally wounded at two different properties near Marylebone on 19 and 20 August.
Lee Peacock, of Harrow Road, appeared via videolink at the Old Bailey having been charged with both murders.
The 49-year-old entered not guilty pleas to both counts and will next appear at the same court on 21 April.
Ms Pickles was pronounced dead at a property in Ashbridge Street at 21:30 BST on 19 August.
Five hours later police found Mr Ashmore with fatal knife wounds at a building in nearby Jerome Crescent.
Judge Mark Lucraft QC set a trial lasting up to three weeks for 16 January 2023, but said the case could be brought forward if a slot becomes available.
The trial will be heard by High Court judge Mr Justice Murray.
Mr Peacock was remanded into custody.