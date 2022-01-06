£80k spent every four weeks on unused Thames 'Uber Boat'
- Published
The government has spent £80,000 every four weeks since August on an unused 'Uber Boat' ferry service across the River Thames, City Hall has said.
Pedestrians and cyclists were unable to cross Hammersmith Bridge for 11 months from August 2020 because of cracks.
City Hall said the Department for Transport (DfT) sanctioned a plan to ferry people across, but the bridge reopened in July with costs continuing.
It added the termination of the ferry contract was being finalised.
The DfT said it was not anticipated that the bridge would need to be closed often enough or for long enough going forward for the ferry to remain a "viable solution".
The 134-year-old bridge was closed entirely in summer 2020 after cracks in the structure worsened during a heatwave. Previously, it had been closed only to motor vehicles since April 2019.
In February 2021, two companies, City Cruises and Uber Boat by Thames Clippers, submitted "detailed bids" to provide the temporary ferry service.
Uber Boat by Thames Clipper won the contract and was supposed to start its service in the spring but this was pushed back to August due to "additional time" being needed. The bridge then reopened in July to pedestrians and cyclists.
Details of the public money spent on the unused service since then emerged following a question to Mayor of London Sadiq Khan from Lib Dem London Assembly Member Caroline Pidgeon.
In his reply on 21 December, the mayor said: "During the intervening period Transport for London (TfL) sought to minimise costs associated with the temporary ferry.
"However, the taskforce led by the Department of Transport (DfT) requested that options be developed for how the service could be operated on a standby basis should it be required during the repair works on the bridge, so a small core team has had to be retained for this purpose.
"TfL has also had to pay the holding costs associated with the infrastructure for the ferry service. Together these costs amount to £80k for every four weeks since August 2021."
Mr Khan added: "These payments have been met with funding provided by the DfT as part of the government's financial settlements in October 2020 and June 2021, which were ring-fenced for this purpose."
He said the taskforce confirmed on 25 November a ferry would no longer be required during the bridge works.
"TfL notified Uber Boats by Thames Clippers of the decision on the same day and the contract termination details are currently being finalised," Mr Khan added.
'Inexcusable amount'
Richmond Park MP Sarah Olney estimated the final bill was approximately £400,000.
The Lib Dem tweeted: "Considering the devastating impact the closure of Hammersmith Bridge has had on the lives of my constituents, £400,000 (so far) really is an inexcusable amount of money.
"Why could it not have been put towards improving and extending local bus services?"
Repairs of up £163m are needed to fix Hammersmith Bridge, which is now expected to reopen fully in 2027.
TfL has been approached for comment.