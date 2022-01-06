Croydon fatal fire: Man and woman die in south London house
- Published
Two people have died in a house fire in Croydon, south London, London Fire Brigade Service said.
The man and a woman were found by firefighters inside the detached house in Windermere Road, Addiscombe, on Wednesday evening, and died at the scene.
Four fire engines and 25 firefighters went to the property at 20:08 GMT and had the blaze under control by 20:59.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Met Police.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.